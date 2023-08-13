Naig Believes Area Rains Have Benefitted the Crops

The new U. S. Drought Monitor shows the areas of Iowa with extreme and severe drought dropped following recent rains. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says a lot of farmers are thankful for the rains.

He says the impact of the drought has not been totally washed away.

Naig was at the Iowa State Fair for its opening ceremonies Thursday. He touted the new “Choose Iowa”

program.

Naig says consumers have been asking for and want to consider local when they are buying food.

Food, beverages and other agricultural products that are grown, raised or made within Iowa and meet or exceed minimum criteria can carry the “Choose Iowa” logo.