Forest City Middle School Site of Mock Exercise on Saturday

On Saturday August 12th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. area emergency responders will be conducting a full scale exercise at the Forest City Middle School. This will be a closed event and emergency officials ask those members of the public stay out of the area during the duration of the exercise.

Football camps will be taking place at the Forest City High School football stadium. Those who are dropping off their children for the camp can take the gravel road leading to the field. Those parents and guardians who want to stay and watch their children should park in the elementary school parking lot and then go over the hill to the stadium.