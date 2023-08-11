Sandra “Sandi” Wallace, 60, of Belmond passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2211 130th Street rural Belmond, with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

