Obits
Patricia A. “Pat” Johnson
Patricia A. “Pat” Johnson, 79, of Britt, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Hancock County Health System in Britt.
Funeral services for Pat Johnson will held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue North West in Britt, with Pastor Steve Coach officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church.
Ewing Funeral Chapel
178 Center Street West
Britt, Iowa, 50423
641-843-3839