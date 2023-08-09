Garner Proclaims August 14th as Francis Zrostlik Day

The City of Garner is taking steps to proclaim August 14th as Francis Zrostlik Day. On Tuesday night in the Garner City Council Chambers, Mayor Tim Schmidt read a proclamation establishing that day set aside to honor Zrostlik. Schmidt explained that this was something he had always wanted to do.

Zrostlik was a pioneer in area business and industry. He was instrumental in the growth of the city and surrounding communities.

Schmidt contacted Barb Zrostlik who is the surviving wife of Francis along with his daughter Sue and son Dave who is the current president of Stellar Industries. Schmidt wanted August 14th to be Francis Zrostlik Day because that was his birthday. The family completely agreed.

Dave Zrostlik continues to grow Stellar Industries in the spirit of his father.

According to Schmidt, Zrostlik was not all business. He worked to protect Garner as well.

He also served in other volunteer capacities too.

Schmidt wants to see the city celebrate the day as much as possible.