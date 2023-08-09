Forest City Aquatic Center Pool Project Approved

The City Council and Forest City Mayor Ron Holland agreed that work need to be done on the pool at the Forest City Aquatic Center. City Administrator Daisy Huffman stated that the city was prepared for the amount that it will take to go forward with the project.

The project will involve sandblasting the pool and repainting it. Pieces of the pool that are missing such as paint, concrete, and or chipped paint will be replaced. Huffman stated that the city has taken all of that into account when it came time to budget for the project.

The project is expected to begin shortly after the pool closes for the summer, the pool has sufficiently dried out, and temperatures do not go below 55 to 60 degrees for long periods of time.