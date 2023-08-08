Winnebago Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE)

Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE)

The agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval equipment purchase for the Secondary Road Department.

4. Consider for approval method of sale for a 2017 Ford F250 Diesel Pickup.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. 9:30 A.M. Public Hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and

estimated cost of the Winnebago County Public Health Addition.

7. Discussion with possible action awarding the bid for the Winnebago County Public

Health Addition.

8. Consider for approval Change Order #2 for DD 92 project.

9. Consider for approval Payment #1 of $71,137.92 for DD 92 project.

10. Discussion, with possible action, regarding zoning ordinance on Bitcoin mining near

Iowa Cage Free LLLP.

11. Discussion, with possible action, regarding rural recycling.

12. 10:30 A.M. Discussion with possible action 28E with City of Forest City, and the

Forest City Ambulance Service.

13. Open Forum.

14. Consider for approval Semi-monthly County claims.