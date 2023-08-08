Infant RSV Vaccines May Soon be Available Locally

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending a new vaccine to prevent the respiratory virus RSV in infants under eight months. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics pediatrician, Adam Brown, says the shot is possibly one of the biggest breakthroughs in pediatric medicine in the past two decades.

He says the shot should be given in the fall, and it would take effect immediately.

Brown says it’s hard to predict when the shot will be available, but it’s likely it will be sometime this fall.