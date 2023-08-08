921 Applications for Educational Savings Accounts Were Made Regionally

New data shows 19.5% of the applications for new, state-funded accounts to cover private school expenses are for students who live in the two largest counties in the Des Moines metro.

By last Friday, 18,627 Education Savings Account applications had been approved. About a thousand applications are pending, waiting on a parent or guardian to confirm their annual income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty line.

Data released by the Iowa Department of Education shows how many approved applications came from each county. Over 3,100 are for residents in Iowa’s largest county, Polk County, and about 500 more were for private school students who live in neighboring Dallas County. Just over 6% of approved applications came from northwest Iowa’s Sioux County, which is Iowa’s 19th largest county. Linn County, the Cedar Rapids-Marion metro, accounted for about 7% of the approved ESA applications.

While applications have been approved, parents have to secure enrollment in a private school for their child and the state will announce this fall how many of the state-funded accounts have been activated. A previous state report indicated about 60% of the applications for the $7,600 dollars in state funding were for students already enrolled in private school. There are only three counties where no state-funded Education Savings Accounts applications have been approved. They are Decatur and Ringgold Counties along the Missouri border in southern Iowa, and Louisa County along the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa.

Regionally, 921 students in surrounding counties have been applying.

Cerro Gordo County 338, Kossuth County 183, Floyd County 113, Humboldt County 83, Pocahontas County 43, Winnebago County 27, Franklin County 26, Palo Alto County 75, Hancock County 17, Worth County 8, Wright County 7, Emmet County 1

As of August 4, students have been approved for ESAs in 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

The breakdown of other counties in the state is as follows:

Polk County 3,144

Linn County 1,318

Scott County 1,306

Sioux County 1,183

Black Hawk County 942

Woodbury County 916

Dubuque County 882

Johnson County 572

Dallas County 505

Carroll County 427

Plymouth County 411

Pottawattamie County 383

Webster County 369

Marion County 297

Delaware County 282

O’Brien County 250

Marshall County 231

Clinton County 217

Lee County 212

Warren County 197

Lyon County 196

Mahaska County 188

Boone County 170

Winneshiek County 168

Muscatine County 159

Des Moines County 157

Buena Vista County 152

Crawford County 152

Jackson County 145

Jasper County 144

Clay County 142

Washington County 140

Bremer County 118

Alamakee County 113

Story County 112

Jefferson County 112

Wapello County 111

Jones County 111

Buchanan County 93

Howard County 87

Benton County 71

Iowa County 64

Poweshiek County 55

Union County 52

Shelby County 49

Hamilton County 49

Chickasaw County 46

Page County 46

Fayette County 37

Madison County 35

Calhoun County 30

Sac County 29

Butler County 26

Clayton County 25

Cedar County 23

Grundy County 21

Mills County 21

Henry County 20

Osceola County 18

Hardin County 17

Cherokee County 17

Adair County 15

Ida County 14

Monona County 13

Dickinson County 12

Harrison County 10

Green County 9

Lucas County 7

Audubon County 7

Davis County 7

Tama County 7

Keokuk County 6

Adams County 5

Van Buren County 4

Taylor County 4

Appanoose County 3

Guthrie County 3

Mitchell County 3

Fremont County 2

Wayne County 2

Monroe County 2

Montgomery County 2

Cass County 2

Clarke County 2