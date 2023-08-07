Meetings & AgendasWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor26 mins agoLast Updated: August 7, 2023
Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

Join Zoom Meeting:  https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The agenda is as follows:

  1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
  2. Approve tentative agenda.
  3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
  4. Approve claims for payment.
  5. Open forum for public input.

 

  1. Tonee Nicholas, Wright County Assessor, to present additional Homestead Credits and 65+ Homestead Exemptions for approval/denial.

 

  1. 9:15 a.m. review and act on tabled agenda item from July 31st to receive update on Petition for Repair in DD #36, Sub 1 Lateral A involving Railroad property and take possible action.

 

  1. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
    a. Consider 2023 Standing Corn Snow Fence Policy
    b. Secondary Roads update.

 

  1. Consider Resolution 2023-33 setting fee schedule for right-of-way occupancy and use permits, right-of-way work permits, entrance, permits to perform work in the county road right-of-way, and right-of-way inspections.

 

  1. 10:00 a.m. Consider second and final reading of proposed Ordinance No. 66, An Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Wright County Ordinance No. 18, An Ordinance to Protect and Regulate Secondary Road Right-of-Way, and Enacting a New Right-of-Way Control Ordinance to Regulate Certain Uses and Occupancies of County Right-of-Way.

 

  1. Old Business.
  2. New Business.
  3. Update on meetings.
