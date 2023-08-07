Wright County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The agenda is as follows:

Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda. Approve minutes of last meeting. Approve claims for payment. Open forum for public input.

Tonee Nicholas, Wright County Assessor, to present additional Homestead Credits and 65+ Homestead Exemptions for approval/denial.

9:15 a.m. review and act on tabled agenda item from July 31st to receive update on Petition for Repair in DD #36, Sub 1 Lateral A involving Railroad property and take possible action.

Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider 2023 Standing Corn Snow Fence Policy

b. Secondary Roads update.

Consider Resolution 2023-33 setting fee schedule for right-of-way occupancy and use permits, right-of-way work permits, entrance, permits to perform work in the county road right-of-way, and right-of-way inspections.

10:00 a.m. Consider second and final reading of proposed Ordinance No. 66, An Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Wright County Ordinance No. 18, An Ordinance to Protect and Regulate Secondary Road Right-of-Way, and Enacting a New Right-of-Way Control Ordinance to Regulate Certain Uses and Occupancies of County Right-of-Way.