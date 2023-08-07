Worth County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Contract Between Rognes Bros. Excavating, Inc. and Worth County –

Construction of Precast Culvert Replacements of Kensett 26 on 415th St and Lincoln 42 on Mallard Ave

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Open Ditch Repairs, DD #2 – Pay Request #1

d. Drainage Policy

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Fireworks Permit

12. Destruction of Claims & Warrants up to FY18

13. Discussion/Possible Action – Legal Services Engagement Letter – Ahlers & Cooney, PC

14. Discussion/Possible Action – Safety Solutions – Consulting Agreement

15. Water System Improvement Project

a.Authorize V & K to submit construction permit applications to IDNR

16. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. EMS Continued Discussion

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203A N 1st AVE West, Lake Mills – October 9 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Worth County Farm Bureau Picnic – Worth County Fairgrounds Shelter House – August 8 – 5:30-7:00 P.M.

c. DD #34 Landowner Meeting – Magistrate Room – August 14 – 9:30 A.M.

d. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25

e. Rural Economic Development Summit – Mason City Arena – August 17 – 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

f. ISAC Annual Conference – Des Moines – August 23-25

g. DD #14 Engineer’s Report – Receive and set hearing date – August 28

h. House File 718 Educational Session – Airport Holiday Inn, Des Moines – September 13 – 8:30 A.M.-1:00

P.M.

i. September 12, 2023 Special Election Canvass – September 18 – 9:00 A.M.

j. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – September 25 – 9:00 A.M.

Adjourn