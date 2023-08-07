Worth County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Contract Between Rognes Bros. Excavating, Inc. and Worth County –
Construction of Precast Culvert Replacements of Kensett 26 on 415th St and Lincoln 42 on Mallard Ave
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Open Ditch Repairs, DD #2 – Pay Request #1
d. Drainage Policy
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Fireworks Permit
12. Destruction of Claims & Warrants up to FY18
13. Discussion/Possible Action – Legal Services Engagement Letter – Ahlers & Cooney, PC
14. Discussion/Possible Action – Safety Solutions – Consulting Agreement
15. Water System Improvement Project
a.Authorize V & K to submit construction permit applications to IDNR
16. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. EMS Continued Discussion
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
20. Department Head Discussion
21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203A N 1st AVE West, Lake Mills – October 9 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Worth County Farm Bureau Picnic – Worth County Fairgrounds Shelter House – August 8 – 5:30-7:00 P.M.
c. DD #34 Landowner Meeting – Magistrate Room – August 14 – 9:30 A.M.
d. Worthwhile Wind LLC VS. Board of Supervisors of Worth County, Iowa – Nonjury trial – October 25
e. Rural Economic Development Summit – Mason City Arena – August 17 – 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
f. ISAC Annual Conference – Des Moines – August 23-25
g. DD #14 Engineer’s Report – Receive and set hearing date – August 28
h. House File 718 Educational Session – Airport Holiday Inn, Des Moines – September 13 – 8:30 A.M.-1:00
P.M.
i. September 12, 2023 Special Election Canvass – September 18 – 9:00 A.M.
j. September 12, 2023 Special Election Second Canvass – September 25 – 9:00 A.M.
Adjourn