Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss Public Health Building Expansion

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am and you can view the meeting on kiow.com. The board will address issues in the Secondary Roads Department. These include equipment purchases and the sale of a 2017 Ford F250 Diesel Pickup.

At 9:30 A.M., the board will hold a Public Hearing on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost of the Winnebago County Public Health addition. There will be discussion with possible action on the awarding the bid for the building addition.

The board will address the continuing Drainage District 92 project. The supervisors may approve a first installment payment of $71,137.92. A second change order will increase the cost of the project by $5,060.79 due to cost overruns.

The board was alerted to the fact that some zoning changes are necessary in order to accommodate a Bitcoin mining operation. The board will address the changes to allow for the mining to continue.

After much deliberation and restructuring of the 28E sharing agreement between Forest City Hall, the Forest city Ambulance Services, and the county, the supervisors may finally take action on approving the contract between the parties. It remains to be seen if the final draft will meet with the approval of the board.