Heath Douglas Farr, age 24 of Lake Mills, formerly of Rockford, Iowa, died on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital

in Rochester, Minnesota, the result of injuries sustained in an accident.

A funeral service for Heath will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Sion Lutheran Church, 4525 Finch Avenue,

rural Lake Mills, with Pastor Mark Decker officiating.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East

Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Burial will take place in the Sion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

