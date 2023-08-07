Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE)

Please join the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/960503925

The agenda is as follows: 9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss fountain

9:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:30 a.m. Videoconference with Collin Klingbeil, Jacobson-Westergard, re: consider engineer’s report on annexation of additional lands for DD # 66 and set date and time for hearing on annexation

report, consider commissioner’s report on reclassification for DD # 66 and set date and time for

hearing on reclassification of land report

10:00 a.m. *Formal hearing on dissolution of drainage district right of way for DD # 8 Lateral 4

10:15 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, re: consider plans and

specifications for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo DD # 16 and set date and time for opening of

bids and award of contract

10:30 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item