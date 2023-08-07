Forest City Council Meeting (LIVE)

This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/184561501

The Forest City Council will meet beginning at 7pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. They will address the request to close Clark Street from east L Street near City Hall south to west G Street south of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Two streets will also be closed from Clark Street west to north 8th Street. They are east J and K streets. The purpose is to accommodate the Forest City Motor Night on Sunday, September 10th.

On August 25th, the Winnebago County Relay for Life is intending to have a fireworks display for their Coaches vs. Cancer after the Forest City High School football game and after every touchdown.

The Forest City Street Department is looking to purchase a concrete saw at an invoiced amount of $1,439.99. The council must approve the purchase in order to update the equipment for the street department.

Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmundson will approach the board about proposed work to the Forest City Aquatic Center Pool. Pleva Mechanical has pledged to sandblast the entire pool and repair any loose or decayed surface. They will spray the pool with three coats of RC-2000 inland coatings of white optimum paint. The time frame to accomplish this would be in the fall before the temperature falls below 55 to 60 degrees and during minimal precipitation timelines.