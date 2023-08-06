Wright Board to Discuss Rights of Way Ordinances

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to first hear from Tonee Nicholas, Wright County Assessor, who will present additional Homestead Credits and over 65 Homestead Exemptions for approval or denial.

At 9:15 a.m. the supervisors will review and act on a tabled agenda item from July 31st to receive an update on Petition for Repair in Sub 1 Lateral A in Drainage District #36. It involves railroad property, and the board may take action or discuss options.

At 10:00 a.m. the supervisors will hold a second and final reading of proposed Ordinance No. 66. This is an ordinance that repeals and replaces Wright County Ordinance No. 18 which is an ordinance to protect and regulate Secondary Road Rights-of-Way. The new ordinance enacts a new Right-of-Way Control. It also will regulate certain uses and occupancies of county rights-of-way.