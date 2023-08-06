Learn How Drought and Smoke Have Impacted Crops during Northeast Iowa Field Day

The annual fall field day at Iowa State University’s Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will feature presentations on how drought and smoke have impacted crops, corn rootworm and short stature corn.

The event will be held Aug. 31, beginning with a complimentary meal at noon, sponsored by the Iowa Soybean Association, and run until 4:30 p.m.

Sotirios Archontoulis, Iowa State University associate professor of agronomy, will provide his insights on what the effects of drought and smoke have on corn and soybean, at 1 p.m.

Lee Burras, Iowa State University Morrill professor of agronomy, will discuss how the soil profile affects rooting depth and yield by the utilization of a soil pit. Company representatives from Bayer and Pioneer will provide updates and management considerations on short stature corn.

Erin Hodgson, professor in entomology and extension specialist in entomology at Iowa State, will give a corn rootworm research and management update.

The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters, located on the research farm.

From Nashua at the junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on Highway B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm. Certified Crop Adviser Credits will be available.

To help organizers plan for the meal, RSVP at [email protected] by Monday, Aug. 28. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801; or Josh Michel at 563-581-7828.