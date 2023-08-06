Hogsback Shooting Range Changes

As of August 1st, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has changed the hours at the

Hogsback Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills. The range is now open on Wednesday, Thursday,

Friday, and Saturday, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. It will be closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Soon, the WCCB will also be requiring a paid permit to use the range. To obtain a permit, people will

need to pass an online certification test and pay an annual fee.

The Hogsback Shooting Range is located within the Hogsback Wildlife Area at 48050 210 th

Avenue, northwest of Lake Mills. It contains two shooting lines, one for rifles with targets at 50, 100,

150, and 200 yards, and another for handguns with targets set at 15 and 20 yards. The surrounding

wildlife area is not subject to the new changes, but any hunting there must be conducted in accordance

with all other applicable laws and regulations.

These changes are intended to make the range safer for the people using it, as well as more

hospitable for the neighbors that live around it. Anyone wanting more information about the Hogsback

Shooting Range, or the new changes being implemented, can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or at

[email protected] The WCCB wishes to thank everyone for their cooperation as the Board

continues working to improve the range for all involved!