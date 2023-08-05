Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Good to Fair

Area Weather Forecast:

The National Weather Service is forecasting a wet weekend with showers possible throughout. There may be some thunderstorms rumbling through the area too. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 70’s on Sunday. Lows will be in the lower 60s’ on Saturday night and in the upper 50’s on Sunday night. Take KIOW with you on your radio or electronic device for the latest in weather information while near the water.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Water clarity is 14 inches. Water levels are 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over the rock piles and from boat in 2-6 feet of water. Anglers have also had success in the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up 7- to 8-inch bluegill near rock piles and isolated timber near shore. Try floating a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Slow: Try fishing offshore near rock piles and dredge cuts.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish have moved to deeper habitat. Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around open patches of vegetation along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water or isolated vegetation and structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near isolated rock and brush piles in deeper water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch near isolated vegetation and shallow brush piles.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at the ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are off shore. Try fishing in 3-6 feet of water near rock or structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: This lake has a good population of catchable-sized fish. Use cut bait or dip baits near shore and around rocky structure.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 3-6 pound catfish. Try cut bait or dip baits baits fished on the bottom near shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing the dredge cuts with crankbaits and crawler harnesses. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Fish are around 7-inches. Try a piece of crawler under a bobber near edges of vegetation or structure in 2-4 feet of water.

Water temperatures are in the low 80s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try drift fishing or troll tube jigs along the north shore. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber in 2 to 3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the 80s. Lake level is 4.8 inches below crest. Water clarity is 2.8 feet. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Find suspended fish with your electronics. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait near rocky areas or near the edge of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig or live bait near vegetation. Best bite is early morning and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with bait in 8 to 10 feet of water. Use your electronics to find fish. Best bite is early morning.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of crawler under a bobber in 3 to 4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Slow: Try a small piece of crawler under a bobber on the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater baits. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.48 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is in the mid-80s. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegill have moved deeper; you can still be successful fishing from a dock or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the lower 80s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The lake is experiencing a large algae bloom. Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over or off weed lines.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the lower 80s. You may have to move out deeper to find the edge of weed lines. Anglers Bay has large stands of native vegetation growing across large portions of the area, making navigation more difficult. Black Bullhead – Good: Anglers have been very successful fishing the north grade. Black Crappie – Fair: Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook with a small piece of worm from the docks. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Anglers have been successful with slip bobbers off points and pulling spinners over vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are are moving off beds to deeper water post-spawn. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. Most area water levels are slightly below crest. Anglers have found the most success fishing off rock points and the edges of weed lines. Many lakes are experiencing algae blooms as water temperatures increase and become more stagnant. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are very low. Use caution at boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in brush piles or around woody structure. Use a minnow under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try a dead chub, chicken live, or stink baits on bottom in slow water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig with natural colored twister tail or nightcrawler in the brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail.

Decorah District Streams

Wild parsnip is starting to dry up; continue to use caution around this plant. A few streams get too warm to stock rainbow trout during the heat of the summer. This is an annual occurrence; plenty of fish remain in the streams. Stocking other streams continues as scheduled. Brook Trout – Slow: Excellent hatches of gnats midges and mosquitoes are occurring. Brown Trout – Slow: Terrestrial insects abound. Use flies imitating crickets grasshoppers, ants, and beetles. Rainbow Trout – Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures in the 80s. Best bite is early morning or later in the day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a spinner or crankbait pulled slowly behind a small watercraft. Crappie are suspended throughout lake. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in vegetation. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber along the weed edges. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worm stink bait or a dead chub near stumps or other woody habitat to catch nice-sized catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a topwater or weedless lure along weed edges.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Best bite is early morning or evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are suspended. Try trolling around the lake with a spinner or jig tipped with a light colored plastic tail. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill off shore near or in vegetation. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or a dead chub fished on bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a topwater lure along the weed edges.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are low. Paddlers may have to walk through more riffles than float. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or back eddies. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Be prepared to walk through riffles due to low water levels. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the rock ledges or eddies. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or crankbait in deeper pools later in the day or early morning.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low. Be prepared to walk through riffles. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish in deeper pools and around woody structure. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a crawler or crawdad in the deeper pools or around rock ledges. A bright colored crankbait also works. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing the eddies and deeper pools.

Volga Lake

Lake temperatures are in the 80s. Water clarity is about 12 inches. Best bite is early morning or later afternoon into the evening. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or paddle deeper water; use a spinner bait. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber around rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Trophy catfish are plentiful in this lake. Use stink bait, dead chubs, or worms near stumps or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around fish attracting structures.

Area interior rivers and streams are low. Clarity is good on most area rivers and streams. Temperatures in the 80s during the day to 60s overnight. Possibility of scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Brinker Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try early morning or late evening topwater artificial baits.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are having success with bluegill, black crappie, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure using electronics and jig colored tube jigs at various depths to locate fish; the south corner of the damn has been really good for crappie. Bluegill – Excellent: Use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish. Channel Catfish – Good: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching bass on most everything thrown at them; try spinners, crankbaits, and topwater baits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers. stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler or cast crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers have been fishing for largemouth bass and panfish. Some sorting is needed for bluegill and crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Locate structure using electronics and jig colored tube jigs at various depths to find fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig with a piece of crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try early morning or late evening top water artificial baits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers, stink baits, and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass, and channel catfish on the river. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers, stink baits and chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a twister and half of a crawler/whole leech or cast crankbaits.

Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are catching walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Trout streams remain in excellent condition across N.E. Iowa. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is near 81 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp is extremely shallow. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading; use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill have moved into sloughs and main channel areas; larger sizes are being caught. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 613 feet at Lynxville and is expected to fall slowly to just above 12 feet. Water temperature is 83 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Use caution at Sny Magill due to low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegill have moved into sloughs and main channel areas; larger sizes are being caught. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse – Good: Redhorse are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks and around submerged trees. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 4.6 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall to 4 feet this week. Use caution at the Guttenberg city ramp which drops off in low water. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in 6-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill have moved into sloughs and main channel areas; larger sizes are being caught. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits near the mouths of streams during hot summer days. Shorthead Redhorse – Fair: Redhorse are biting; they are fun to catch from shore. Drop a weighted crawler into the current breaks. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a light jig or crawler in weeded areas with slight current.

Upper Mississippi River water levels have fallen to extremely low levels. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Use caution and go slow when loading and unloading as ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the low 80s. Water clarity is improved. Many species are moving into the current. Low water has fish concentrated, making for good fishing.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is stabilize at 5.3 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 8.0 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 82 degrees; water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on our ramps. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off the wing-dams. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live green sunfish, bullheads, or gigging spoons in tailwater areas. Downriver many anglers will fish above big log jams in moderate current areas. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass are on the feed. Try plastic baits along shoreline weed beds during low water. Hit shady spots when the sun is bright. Northern Pike – Fair: Try fishing near cooler tributary streams in the evenings. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of smallmouth have moved on to the wing-dams. Walleye – Good: Walleyes and sauger are being picked up on wing-dams. Some sauger are being picked up off rock piles. Most anglers are pulling or throwing crankbaits at higher speeds to start the bite. White Bass – Fair: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported; surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 at Bellevue is stable at near 4.7 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 82 degrees. The Iowa DNR ramp is back open; minor maintenance may occur again in the near future. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on our ramps. Bluegill – Fair: Use worms along rock lines to catch abundant bluegills. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stick bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, try to concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Flathead Catfish – Good: Anglers are using live bullheads or bluegills to catch flathead catfish in tailwater areas. Jigging spoons are also effective. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Lots of bass are biting in the marina areas and backwater lakes. Some fish are moving out onto the vegetation lines; use plastic baits. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy spinners near the confluence of cooler tributary streams. Best bite is in the evening hours. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The kids fishing pond is unfishable as the vegetation has taken hold. The pond will be restocked this fall with trout when vegetation clears. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast inline spinners just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding on minnows. Many smallmouth are also on the wing-dams, especially in this low water. Walleye – Fair: Some walleyes are being picked up on wing-dams; catch has been sporadic. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas and can be seen feeding on minnows.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is stable at near 4.4 feet, 9.5 feet at Camanche, and near 4.5 feet at LeClaire. Levels are predicted to be stable all week. Water temperature is around 83 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on our ramps. Bluegill – Fair: Use worms rigs and a simple bobber along rock lines. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or along rock lines. The bite has slowed a bit; keep moving if you are not catching fish. Lots of anglers use stink bait; expect bites within 20 minutes or move to other spots. Catfish can be extremely clumped up; you can catch many when you find them. Recent bump in water levels should trigger a better bite for channel cats. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Need areas with moderate current flow; many areas around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass fishing is good along boat ramp areas and newly exposed flooded vegetation lines. Try soft plastics along vegetation lines and brush piles. Northern Pike – Fair: Use flashy white spinnerbaits near cooler tributary streams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks; exposed wing-dam rock can be very good. Walleye – Fair: Lots of trolling being done in side channel areas using crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Try small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is stable at near 4.7 feet. Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is 864 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on our ramps. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around log jams or rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep your fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines in Pool 15. Lots of rock is available; need somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Good: Try throwing small spinners in the tailwater areas to catch feeding white bass.

The river water levels continue to be stable, but very low. When boating, use caution to avoid backing trailers off the back of ramps. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats off trailer. Water temperatures are in the mid-80s. Good fishing is occurring throughout the district; it’s a perfect time to get on the water. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 4.5662 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is forecast to fall slowly the next few days. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. River stage is 10.06 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill fishing has slowed with the low water conditions. Channel Catfish – Good: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Use dip baits, shad guts, or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Reports of walleyes being caught around current breaks along the main channel; use crankbaits. Also look for walleyes on the wing-dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. With the low water conditions, look for fish on the outer ends of wing-dams. White Bass – Fair: Look for white bass in Sylvan Slough around the outfalls of the dams. Try jigs and twister tails or in-line spinners.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 3.80 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to fall slowly the next few days. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 5.81 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Bluegill – Slow: Fishing for bluegills in the backwaters has been slow with the low water conditions. Try a piece of worm under a bobber around brush at Big Timber, Cleveland Slough. and Eagle Fill. Channel Catfish – Good: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along side channels and the main channel. Use dip baits, cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes around current breaks. Cast jigs with plastics or crankbaits. Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Try fishing the wing-dams with three-way rigs and crawlers or casting crankbaits. With the low water conditions, fish the outer end of the wing-dams. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass around current breaks or down by GPC. Cast jigs and plastics or crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 3.81 feet at Lock and Dam 17 in New Boston and is forecast to fall slowly. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegill fishing has been slow with the low water conditions. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles at the Huron Island complex. Channel Catfish – Good: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags in side channels and along the main channel. Use dip baits, cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Look for channel catfish on shorelines with rip-rap and current. Try floating leeches or nightcrawlers under a bobber along the rocks. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. With the low water conditions, look for walleyes on the outer ends of the wing-dams. White Bass – Slow: White bass fishing has slowed at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Cast crankbaits or jigs and plastics.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 1.62 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been falling slowly. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 7.99 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 525.53 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528.0 feet. We have not received much for fishing reports for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use dip baits, cut shad, or nightcrawlers. Look for channel catfish around rip-rap shorelines with current. Try floating leeches or nightcrawlers under a bobber along the rocks.

Tailwater stages rose some this past weekend. River stages are forecast to fall slowly the next few days. Main channel water temperature is around 80-83 degrees. Water clarity has been fair. River conditions are low; use caution when boating. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The water temperature is 83 degrees. Thermocline is bottoming out at 6 feet. Water clarity is 30 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies remain in 6 feet of water in the flooded timber. Vertical jigging works best. Slip bobber and minnows are also picking up a few fish. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill in 5-6 feet of water. Some of the bigger brush piles at the upper end of the lake are good for that depth. Worm and bobber works best in the dense cover. Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish along the face of the dam and in the old creek channel, especially out from the boat ramp bay where the old bridge was. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for bass down at about 6 feet, no deeper. Flip soft plastics and jigs back into the flooded timber at 4-6 feet down to find them.

Lake Belva Deer

Water clarity is a couple of feet. Thermocline is at 5 to 7 feet. Water temperature is 83 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: A few anglers early in the morning are still picking up a few in about 6 to 7 feet along the trees out from the beach. Bluegill – Slow: Try vertically jigging around the trees to a depth of about 6-7 feet. Drift quietly from spot to spot; use a 1/64 oz jig tipped with a waxworm. Try the bays on the south side where there is more shade on the water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Along the face of the dam is always a good place to catch nice catfish. Don’t forget to try the “Old Pond”. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are suspended down about 6-7 feet out in the trees. Try soft plastic or weedless jigs early in the morning.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 82 degrees. Water clarity is about 20 inches. Water remains a green color. The thermocline bottoms out at 9 feet. Most fish are hanging out at between 6.5 and 7.5 feet to stay cool. Bluegill – Slow: Try slow trolling a small (1/64 oz) jig tipped with a waxworm over tops of the rock piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver just off where the rip-rap ends underwater. Catfish like to cruise along this edge looking for food. It also keeps them in 6-7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Water is fairly clear below the phytoplankton layer (about 2.5 feet). Run a shallow diving crankbait (0-4 feet) just below that in the morning or a medium diver (5-9 feet) trolled a little later in the day.

Lake Geode

The water temperature is 85-86 degrees. Water clarity is down to 24 inches with the phytoplankton. The bottom of the thermocline is holding out at 9 feet. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are out in deeper water for the summer. Try slow trolling in 8 to 10 feet of water along the drop-offs. Bluegill – Slow: Work the rock piles and flats in 8-9 feet of water or try slow trolling along the drop-offs with a small jig tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are out at the drop-offs; they have slid down the slope a little to cooler water to avoid the heat. They have decent oxygen at about 8-9 feet of water. Best bite is early or just as the sun goes down.

Lost Grove Lake

Water clarity has remained fairly good this summer at 7 1/2 feet. Water temperature is in the low 80s. The thermocline starts at 7 feet and bottoms out at 12 feet. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are out along the edge of the flooded timber in 8 to 10 feet of water. Try vertical jigging or slow trolling until you find them. Bluegill – Fair: Try slip bobbers and worms off the jetties in 5-6 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: A few anglers are catching catfish along the face of the dam down along the rocks in about 10 feet of water using cut bait or stink bait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try vertically jigging in or along the outer edge of the flooded timber in 10-12 feet of water. Water temperature down there is about 5 to 6 degrees cooler. Weedless rigged soft plastics can help you keep out of the snags.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Water levels continue to drop. The riffle above Brighton is visible above the water. The water temperature was up to 86 at the end of last week. Channel Catfish – Fair: With the drop in water levels, find the deeper water and the fish will be there. Use stink baits and chicken livers.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try slow trolling cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish over deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are on shallow flats; others are on deeper structure. Channel Catfish -Good: Try crawlers, stink bait or chicken livers. Most fish are 1-2 pounds.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows fished 4-8 down over deeper water. Some sorting is needed; 8-inch and 10-inch fish are being caught. Bluegill – Fair: Some fish are still shallow; others are suspended over deeper water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or liver. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing around remaining weeds or laydowns. Most fish are 1-2 pounds.

Kent Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the outside weedline with plastics or on top with frogs.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is in effect. Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms or jigs around rocky structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow to mid-depth structure. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or live bait rigs in 7-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity around sunrise/sunset.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Fish are suspended about 10 feet down. Bluegill – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing around rock in 10-15 feet of water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for schooling activity in the evening or suspended fish during the day.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver along shoreline areas with rock. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs near structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs around structure and along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs fished in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties. Try topwater lures early and late in the day.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines and around structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use liver or nightcrawlers in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.97 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnows around structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target areas with large rocks such as the Bridgeview area or the dam; catfish are spawning. Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling bottom bouncers and on crawler harnesses. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs; change your retrieval speed until you find active fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Try jigging or trolling with nightcrawlers. Concentrate on the upper half of the lake in 5 to 15 feet of water around road beds, points, and humps during the day and shallower in the evenings. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Cast shad imitating crankbaits, jigs with white twister tails or swim baits, topwater poppers, or silver spoons near feeding schools where small shad are breaking the surface.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait and stink baits fished inside and upstream of log piles and treefalls.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try dip baits and cut bait fished in and just above treefalls and log piles.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching catfish throughout the lake, particularly around structure (rocks, submerged trees, etc.) White Bass – Fair: Try trolling shad imitating crankbaits and spoons.

Saylorville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift or slowly troll cut baits in the upper portion of the reservoir around and just above the mile long bridge. White Bass – Fair: Try trolling shad imitating crankbaits and spoons. The area from the Sandpiper Boat Ramp to the marina bay is a good starting point.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The water temperature is 80 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. The campground arm has been the best. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try Sonny’s dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye – Fair: Cast or troll crankbaits near the sides of dredge cuts to find actively feeding walleye. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Walleye anglers are picking up an occasional wiper on crankbaits.

Meadow Lake

The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable. Black Crappie – No Report: Find 9-inch black crappie around cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching largemouth bass out of tree piles using plastics.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is 27 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappie around deep tree piles; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill in open water areas with nightcrawlers. Fish will average 9-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.

Viking Lake

The Viking Lake water level is down 8 inches. All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. There is a large year class of 6-inch black crappie in the lake. Bluegill – Good: Try slow trolling or casting crawlers under a bobber around deep tree piles. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish – No Report: Viking has a good population of 19- to 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Anglers are catching numbers of bass in shallow tree piles.

Willow Lake

Willow lake has very good water clarity. Panfishing has been good this year. Black Crappie – No Report: Look for black crappie in deep tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along deep cedar tree brush piles early morning or late evening.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Catch all sizes of channel catfish with nightcrawlers fished along shallow rocky shorelines.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try nightcrawlers along the flooded timber to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Three Mile Lake

Docks are in at main ramp. Bluegill – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the fish mounds early morning or late evening to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a minnow along the road bed or rockpiles to catch black crappie of all sizes. Bluegill – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished along the fish mounds early morning or late evening to catch bluegill of all sizes.

Water temperature is in the low 80s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

You still have time to check-in with your Hook ‘n’ Paddle Passport or sign up if you haven’t already! Get out on the water and earn points to redeem for prizes.

The DNR building at the Iowa State Fair is one of the more than 90 passport check-in locations. Check-in on your passport August 10-20 and earn 100 points.

Look for posters on the corner of the fish aquarium and throughout the DNR building to get the event code to complete your check-in.