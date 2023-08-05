Lorraine M. Enderson
Lorraine M. Enderson, age 90 of Lake Mills, IA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
Visitation for Lorraine will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. Visitation will continue on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lake Mills, IA, with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
A luncheon will be provided following the service at the Joice Community Center, 106 Main St. Joice, IA 50446.
