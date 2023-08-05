Lorraine M. Enderson, age 90 of Lake Mills, IA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Visitation for Lorraine will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Schott Funeral Home – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. Visitation will continue on Wednesday beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

Funeral services for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lake Mills, IA, with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Interment will follow the service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

A luncheon will be provided following the service at the Joice Community Center, 106 Main St. Joice, IA 50446.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com