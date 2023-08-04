Sales Tax Holiday Runs Friday and Saturday

Iowans who plan to do some back-to-school shopping today (Friday) and tomorrow will be able to stock up on new duds at a discount as it’s the state’s annual Tax-Free Holiday. John Fuller, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Revenue, says the tax holiday always falls on the first weekend in August.

He offers some examples of what is — and isn’t — included in the two-day holiday.

Iowa’s first tax-free weekend was held in August of 2000. Fuller says the holiday helps Iowa’s economy and its businesses.

The Tax-Free weekend started at 12:01 this morning and runs through 11:59 P-M Saturday. Learn more at https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.