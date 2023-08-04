Sports

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission: No game integrity affected by college athletes gambling

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal53 mins agoLast Updated: August 4, 2023
One of the state agencies involved in the ongoing investigation of the alleged sports wagering violations by Iowa and Iowa State athletes announced there is no evidence suggesting the integrity of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests.

That’s according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

Seven current or former athletes at the two schools were criminally charged this week. All seven are charged with tampering with records, and all are suspected of placing bets on contests involving their schools. Four are alleged to have wagered on games involving their teams.

