$1.2 Billion Up for Grabs on Friday Night

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at more than one Billion dollars (1.25) for Friday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says you can get caught up in the big number and forget about other prizes.

That’s why she tells everyone to be sure you check for all prizes before throwing away tickets. An unclaimed million prize for a ticket purchased in Ames is a good example.

Neubauer looks at it this way.

The odds are the million-dollar Ames ticket will go unclaimed.

The Ames prize will go back into the prize pool if it is not claimed.