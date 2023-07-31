Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

(Click the link above to go live to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am.

The board will review and act on pay estimate #1 for DD #100-2 for work done in Franklin County. Then at 9:15 a.m. the board will receive an update on Petition for Repair in DD #36, Sub 1 Lateral A involving Railroad property and take possible action.

The supervisors will review and take action on the Wright County Drainage District Crossing Permit Application and the Drainage District Access Easement Application.

The board will hear a report from the County Engineer on proposed revisions to Sections 10 and 14 of proposed Ordinance No. 66 following public hearing and Board’s work session.

The supervisors will consider first reading of proposed Ordinance No. 66, An Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Wright County Ordinance No. 18, which is an Ordinance to Protect and Regulate Secondary Road Right-of-Way, and enacting a New Right-of-Way Control Ordinance to Regulate Certain Uses and Occupancies of County Right-of-Way.

