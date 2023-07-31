Worth County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

(Click the link above to go live to the Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting).

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The board will hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on secondary road maintenance and the contract Between Ulland Brother, Inc. and Worth County regarding bridge projects.

The board will hear about a number of drainage projects and the 2023 Drainage Assessments. They will also hold discussions and possible action on the lateral 14 in Drainage District 46 repair work.

Further discussion will be had regarding emergency mediucal services in the county along with hearing from various departments in the county government.