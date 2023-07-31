Winnebago Board to Consider Applicants for Water and Sewer Grant

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. The board will discuss secondary road matters with the Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He may discuss present and future projects and the grading of roads.

The board will discuss drainage matters including any present and future projects. The supervisors will then consider a grant first proposed by Supervisor Terry Durby. The Winnebago County Iowa Water and Sewer Grant was first derived using federal American Rescue Plan money. The grant is for water and sewer system installation and repairs. To qualify, the home must be in an unincorporated area of Winnebago County. It must be a new house or a $50,000 improvement on an existing home based on the Winnebago County Assessor’s valuation. The resident must apply for the grant prior to the project getting underway. The funding calls for an $8,000 cap for well water or sewer systems only. Funds would only be available at the substantial completion of construction. These funds are only available as long as the ARPA funding has not been expended. Applicants have come forward for the board to consider.

The board will conclude the meeting with a review of county and payroll claims.