Vote for Iowa Department of Public Safety

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) is facilitating the annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. This is the 10th year for the contest and Iowa has only qualified to be on this once. This year, we are SO close to making it again!

We need your help! Voting closes Monday, July 31st at 12:00 p.m. EST. The top 12 states have their respective photograph placed on the calendar. Currently, Iowa is in 11th place. Links for the contest can be found below, or on our Iowa State Patrol Facebook and Twitter pages.

This year, the photo was submitted by Spencer Bezoni, Lead Communications Specialist, at Storm Lake State Radio.

If you haven’t done so, please vote for Iowa today and share this message! You can vote from any and ALL electronic devices (phone, IPad/tablet & computer).

To vote, simply click on the link below, scroll to the bottom and use the drop down box to select Iowa.

TO VOTE FOR IOWA, https://www. surveymonkey.com/r/ bestlookingcruiser2023

Thank you in advance for your support!