Stellar and Confluence Brewing Unite to Uplift the Workforce and Support Those Affected by Cancer with Limited-Edition Beer

Stellar Industries, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high- quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, is proud to announce a momentous collaboration with Confluence Brewing, an esteemed local craft brewery in Des Moines, Iowa, to release a limited-edition beer: Uplift, Czech-Style Amber Lager. This special brew commemorates the resilience of the workforce and pays tribute to those whose lives have been touched by cancer. Uplift represents a true labor of love, blending the passions of Stellar's president, Dave Zrostlik, and Confluence's owner, John Martin.

The genesis of Uplift stems from a significant event that brought Zrostlik and Martin together at a Coaches vs. Cancer gala, where Zrostlik won a bid to produce a hand-crafted beer with Confluence. As a devoted supporter of the Coaches vs. Cancer cause, Zrostlik’s strong connection to the fight against cancer is deeply personal, having lost his father to the disease. Similarly, Martin has experienced the heartbreaking impact of cancer in his own life through the passing of his beloved brother-in-law.

Through their shared experiences, Zrostlik and Martin discovered a profound bond, inspiring them to collaborate on a venture that would elevate the spirits of both the workforce and cancer survivors. Thus, Uplift was born, encapsulating a message of hope and unity.

The name Uplift perfectly embodies the essence of this extraordinary beer. It represents a toast to the tireless efforts of the workforce, honoring their dedication and commitment that keep industries moving forward. Furthermore, it stands as a beacon of support and solace for those who have been affected by cancer, expressing solidarity and compassion for their journeys. The name Uplift is not only a heartfelt tribute to the workforce and those affected by cancer but also a clever nod to Stellar’s versatile equipment, including cranes, hooklifts and other innovative machinery.

Speaking about this remarkable collaboration, Zrostlik shared, Uplift is more than just a beer; it’s a celebration of the human spirit and a tribute to those who have faced the challenges of cancer. We are thrilled to partner with Confluence Brewing to craft a brew that symbolizes strength, unity and resilience.”

Uplift will be available for purchase at the Confluence taproom, located in Des Moines, as well as at most of Confluence’s 800 distributors across Iowa, starting July 27. The beer will be offered in limited quantities, making it a cherished collector’s item for craft beer enthusiasts and supporters of both Stellar and Confluence Brewing.

“We are deeply honored to unite forces with the exceptional team at Stellar, channeling the power of Uplift and Coachesvs. Cancer to raise vital funds for cancer research,” expressed Martin. “This collaborative endeavor embodies our shared commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by cancer”

Well balanced and boasting complexity, Uplift offers a harmonious blend of malty sweetness, lending a rich and flavorful character, while its smooth, moderate bitterness ensures a refreshing and enjoyable drinking experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this unique venture that uplifts spirits, celebrates the workforce and embraces

those who are challenging cancer. Head to the Confluence taproom and raise a glass — and your support — from July 27 until Uplift is sold out.

For more information about Stellar, visit www.stellarindustries.com.