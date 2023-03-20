Winnebago County Board to Discuss Bridges and Election Equipment

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday and you can view the meeting live on kiow.com. The meeting will begin at 9am and will address several key issues.

The first has to do with the board taking over as trustees of Drainage District 76. There are a dwindling number of landowners in the district who are willing to serve as trustees. The issue is becoming more common place in the county as there are now less than 15 districts who their own trustees. The board will set a canvass date to hear from landowners on the issue. A district can return to being its own trustee run district at any time.

The Winnebago County Nature Center construction is well under way and Conservation Board President Robert Schwartz will give the board an update on the project.

Several bridges are planned for replacement and Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will give an update on three of them and ask for a 5-ton weight limit on all roads in Winnebago County.

The county will also look into opioid settlement agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan Finance, LLC, Walgreen Co., Walmart, Inc., CVS Health Corporation and CVS Pharmacy, Inc. The board will review these settlements and possibly approve them.

The board will return to the matter of the additions to the public health building, the Environmental Health/Sanitarian position, and discuss purchasing new equipment for the Sheriff’s Department.