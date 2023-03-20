HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area district assignments for ’23 & ’24
Class 2A District 2
Spirit Lake 10-1
lost in the state quarterfinals
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-4
lost in the state first round
Estherville-Lincoln-Central 3-6
lost in the state first round
Forest City 3-6
no postseason
Okojobi 1-8
no postseason
GHV 1-8
no postseason
Class A District 2
West Hancock 12-1
lost in the state finals
Newman Catholic 8-2
lost in the state second round
North Union 5-4
lost in the state first round
Saint Ansgar 5-4
lost in the state first round
Lake Mills 2-7
no postseason
Belmond-Klemme 0-9
no postseason
West Fork 0-8
no postseason
Eight-Player District 2
GTRA 9-2
lost in the state quarterfinals
West Bend-Mallard 7-3
lost in the state second round
Harris-Lake Park 6-3
lost in the state first round
Bishop Garrigan 3-5
no postseason
Northwood-Kensett 2-6
no postseason
North Iowa Buffalo Center 1-7
no postseason