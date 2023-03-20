Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area district assignments for ’23 & ’24

Class 2A District 2

Spirit Lake 10-1 

lost in the state quarterfinals

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-4 

lost in the state first round

Estherville-Lincoln-Central 3-6  

lost in the state first round

Forest City 3-6

no postseason

Okojobi 1-8 

no postseason

GHV 1-8

no postseason

Class A District 2

West Hancock 12-1 

lost in the state finals

Newman Catholic 8-2 

lost in the state second round

North Union 5-4 

lost in the state first round

Saint Ansgar 5-4 

lost in the state first round

Lake Mills 2-7 

no postseason

Belmond-Klemme 0-9 

no postseason

West Fork 0-8 

no postseason

Eight-Player District 2

GTRA 9-2 

lost in the state quarterfinals

West Bend-Mallard 7-3 

lost in the state second round

Harris-Lake Park 6-3 

lost in the state first round

Bishop Garrigan 3-5 

no postseason

Northwood-Kensett 2-6

no postseason

North Iowa Buffalo Center 1-7 

no postseason

 

 

