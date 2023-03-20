Anamosa State Penitentiary Inmate, Staff Members Taken to Hospital After Exposure to Unknown Substance

Around 11:30pm Saturday, March 18th, security and medical staff responded to an inmate medical emergency in one of the Anamosa State Penitentiary’s living units. Upon arrival, the inmate was found unresponsive. Although staff did not observe any obvious substances when they entered the cell, the inmate appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Medical staff immediately assessed the inmate and Narcan was administered. It was then determined that the inmate needed to be taken to the hospital for further care where his condition stabilized. The inmate has since returned to the institution.

Three staff members who responded to the medical emergency were also exposed to the unknown substance. As the inmate was being prepared for transfer to the hospital, these staff members became ill and were seen by the on-site medical team. Out of an abundance of caution, Narcan was administered to two of the three staff members and all three were transported via ambulance to the local hospital for observation. The three staff members have since been released from the local hospital after their condition stabilized.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division have arrived at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and assessed the quarantined area and determined it is safe for reentry. The DOC will continue to work in conjunction with DPS to conduct a full investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.