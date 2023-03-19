Wright County Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am and you can view the meeting live on kiow.com. The supervisors will first hear from Brian Jensen, Emergency Medical Services Director who will ask for a public hearing to be set on EMS issues for May 30, 2023. The board is expected to comply with the request.

The supervisors are taking definitive action regarding the possibility of a carbon pipeline in their county. The board will review and consider taking action on the Representation letters from Ahlers Cooney Law Firm in the matter of Hazardous Liquid Pipeline in construction and review of Ordinances, Permits, and Regulations.

The board will take action on approval of the farm tenant on the county farm to work with NRCS in construction of waterways on the county farm.

In their last session, the board unanimously agreed to leave the statewide workforce development program. Now they will review and take action on Resolution 2023-16 to withdraw from the 28E Articles of Agreement which formed the Workforce Development Chief Elected Official Consortium for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014. This will formally withdraw the county from the program.

In other matters, the supervisors will review and take action on the 28E Maintenance Agreement with Izaak Walton and Wright County Conservation Board.