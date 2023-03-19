Worth Board to Make Appointments and Discuss Budgets

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am and you can watch the meeting live on kiow.com. The board will first hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on the current state of secondary roads in the county. The board will then make appointments to both the North Iowa Council of Governments (NIACOG) and the Eminent Domain Committee.

The board is expected to work out and sign an agreement between the county and the Worth County Development Authority. This will be followed by a continuation of discussions on what can be done regarding emergency medical services within the county. The board has agreed to assistance from the Forest City Ambulance Services and that of Mason City, but some areas remain unresolved.

The 2024 budget is still under discussion. After the Worth County Auditor’s Office revised valuations on property which was mandated by the state, county offices and agencies had to resubmit their budgets for inclusion into the county budget. The board will look at these and make adjustments to the final Fiscal Year 2024 budget.