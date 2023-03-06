Worth County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

(Click the link above to join the Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting live).

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am to first discuss the Resolution 2023-4 which is the approval of the Thrush Avenue Paving Project and

County Engineer authorization to sign the contract document.

The board will also begin the process of authorizing the $6 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds. First they will draft and issue a legal services engagement letter to Dorsey and Whitney LLP. The board will then review the resolution to fix a date for public hearing on proposal to enter a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder.

The board will continue discussions on how best to approach emergency medical services in the county and make two appointments to the NIACOG and eminent domain boards.

The supervisors will continue budget discussions which have been revised due to a new law regarding how valuations on property are to be calculated.