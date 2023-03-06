Homicide Investigated in Britt (Updated from Saturday)

Britt Police officers and emergency medical personnel were on the scene of a homicide at 200 Block 4th St SE on Saturday night. The officers requested everyone to stay clear of the area as the scene was being processed.

Monte Eckels of Titonka was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder in the 1st degree in the stabbing death of Leallen Bergman of Ventura. He is alleged to have committed the crime with malice and premeditation when inside the residence. He is being held on $500,000 bond pending a court appearance on March 15th.

Police and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations continue to work the case.