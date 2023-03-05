Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Student Loans, Deficit Reduction, and Meat Pricing

MY DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR DEFICIT REDUCTION ACT

Due to decades of wasteful and reckless spending by our government, our nation’s fiscal health is in crisis. Our national debt has surpassed a record-breaking $31 trillion while wages have stagnated, leaving our families, farmers, and main street businesses to pay the bill.

I came to Congress to end wasteful spending and restore fiscal responsibility because the consequences of inaction are too severe. As we approach the next debt ceiling negotiation, I am proud to introduce the Dollar-For-Dollar Deficit Reduction Act with Senator John Barrasso to ensure that we cut federal spending by the same amount that we raise the debt limit.

This is a commonsense solution that will protect the full faith and credit of the United States and strengthen our economy in the process.

THE CATTLE PRICE DISCOVERY AND TRANSPARENCY ACT

The Big Four meatpackers are illegally distorting the cattle market to increase their profits at the expense of Iowa cattlemen. I’m proud to reintroduce the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act with Senator Grassley to ensure our producers get a fair price. You can read more about our legislation below.

MY MEETING WITH THE AMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION

I enjoyed meeting with folks from the American Soybean Association to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill and my strong support for the biodiesel industry. I will always be a strong voice for 4th District farmers, producers, and our agricultural community in Congress.

PASSING THE REIN IN INFLATION ACT This week, House Republicans continued our Commitment To America by curbing President Biden’s inflationary executive orders and holding his administration accountable to American taxpayers and families. Thanks to the Biden Administration’s wasteful spending agenda and costly red tape, Iowa families, farmers, and main street businesses are struggling with high costs, burdensome regulations, and smaller paychecks. As a fiscal conservative, I am working to end wasteful spending and restore fiscal responsibility in Congress to protect American taxpayers and strengthen our economy.

INTRODUCING THE STUDENT ACT WITH SENATOR ERNST AND SENATOR GRASSLEY

When students consider the total cost of a college degree, interest payments on student loans should be a transparent component of their financial calculations. The STUDENT Act provides students with the information they need to make sound financial decisions when it comes to their education. As a father of four, these are the commonsense tools that every family should have at their disposal when considering the full cost of college.

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: OUR TRADE DEFICIT THREATENS OUR ECONOMIC SECURITY

As the second largest exporter of agricultural goods in the nation, trade is vital to our economy in Iowa. However, we still import far more product than we export, which has ballooned our trade deficit and requires real solutions. Read more about my take on our growing trade deficit below. Read more