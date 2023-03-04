North Iowa Outdoors: April 21-23 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop Now Accepting Registrations

Registration is now open for the April 21-23 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop at Camp Io-Dis-E-Ca, near Solon.

While the focus of BOW is primarily for women, the workshop is an opportunity for anyone 18 years or older to learn outdoor skills.

In partnership with Johnson County Conservation, the workshop courses include boater education, driving and trailer backing, shotgun shooting, turkey hunting and a mentored turkey hunt, bowfishing, canning and preserving, fly fishing, Dutch oven cooking, kayaking, foraging, basket weaving and more.

The cost of the workshop is $280 (shared bunk lodging) before April 3, and $320 (no lodging) beginning April 3. The fee includes program materials, equipment, lodging and meals. Enrollment is limited to 120 participants. A limited number of scholarships are available that can reduce the fee by $140.

“This workshop is an excellent opportunity to try activities under the guidance of our top-notch instructors,” said Rachel Alliss, with the Iowa Departments of Natural Resources. “Our workshop is popular because we keep our class sizes small with a focus on hands-on learning. We’re looking forward to showcasing the beauty of the Iowa River, Coralville Lake and Lake MacBride in the spring.”

Go to www.iowadnr.gov/bow to download a registration form, select classes and for more information on applying for a scholarship.