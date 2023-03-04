Horse Pasture Management Workshop Is March 30

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Hamilton County is hosting a horse pasture management workshop on March 30 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library Meeting Room located at 1549 DeWitt Street in Ellsworth.

This workshop will feature hands-on activities as well as a lecture-style presentation on how to identify goals for your horse pasture, inventory animals and pasture acres, evaluate and improve existing pasture, start a new pasture, fertility and weed control in pastures, and principles of grazing management to manage forage supply.

“Providing adequate grazing space and growing good grass is benefit to people with horses on pastures”, said Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This workshop will provide the information necessary to maintain and manage horse pastures and will also discuss how to renovate or start new pastures.”

Attendees will receive worksheets and resource materials. The cost of materials is included in the registration fee. There will also be a light meal provided. This workshop is limited to 25 people.

Registration for this workshop will cost $25 per person or $35 per couple (or per adult/child). Interested parties should pre-register before March 27 online at https://go.iastate.edu/ORSUO3 or by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Hamilton County office at 515-832-9597. Registration fees can be paid in advance or at the door.