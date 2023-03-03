Highway 18 Project Attracts Garner City Officials Attention

The Iowa Highway Department is planning some major work to Highway 18 and Garner officials are concerned that the possible detours could adversely affect traffic into downtown. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that there is some uncertainty about the proposed improvements.

The meeting will take place on March 23rd at 5pm. During that time, expansion of lanes, resurfacing of the roads and other plans may be discussed.

Schmidt has been apprised of some details which will involve a number of detours during the proposed summer project.

More details are forthcoming from the Iowa Department of Transportation shortly.