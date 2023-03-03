Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thursday state tournament results
Yesterday was the start of the semifinals at the state girls basketball championships in Des Moines.
Class 5A
#2 Johnston 42 #6 Ankeny Centennial 35
#1 Plesant Valley 50 #4 Dowling Catholic 33
Class 3A
#4 Benton 51 #8 Vinton-Shellsburg 42
#6 Sioux Center 46 #4 Solon 44
Class 4A
#1 Dallas Center-Grimes 33 Ballard 32
#2 North Polk 53 Bishop Heelan 41
Friday schedule
Class 2A – Semifinals
10 AM
#1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #4 Sibley-Ocheyedan
11:45 AM
#2 Central Lyon vs. #6 Pocahontas Area
Class 1A – Semifinals
1:30 PM
#1 Bishop Garrigan vs. #4 Remsen St. Mary’s
3:15 PM
#2 Newell-Fonda vs. #3 North Linn
Class 5A – CHAMPIONSHIP
6:00 PM
#1 Plesant Valley vs. #2 Johnston
Class 3A – CHAMPIONSHIP
8:00 PM
#6 Sioux Center vs. #4 Benton