HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thursday state tournament results

Yesterday was the start of the semifinals at the state girls basketball championships in Des Moines.

Class 5A

#2 Johnston 42 #6 Ankeny Centennial 35

#1 Plesant Valley 50 #4 Dowling Catholic 33

Class 3A

#4 Benton 51 #8 Vinton-Shellsburg 42

#6 Sioux Center 46 #4 Solon 44

Class 4A

#1 Dallas Center-Grimes 33 Ballard 32

#2 North Polk 53 Bishop Heelan 41

Friday schedule

Class 2A – Semifinals

10 AM

#1 Dike-New Hartford vs. #4 Sibley-Ocheyedan

11:45 AM

#2 Central Lyon vs. #6 Pocahontas Area

Class 1A – Semifinals

1:30 PM

#1 Bishop Garrigan vs. #4 Remsen St. Mary’s

3:15 PM

#2 Newell-Fonda vs. #3 North Linn

Class 5A – CHAMPIONSHIP

6:00 PM

#1 Plesant Valley vs. #2 Johnston

Class 3A – CHAMPIONSHIP

8:00 PM

#6 Sioux Center vs. #4 Benton