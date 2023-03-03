Ernst Says Farmers Are the Original Conservationists, Pushes for Less Red Tape in USDA Programs

Today, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials regarding the conservation title of the 2023 Farm Bill, and shared the realities of the burdensome regulations farmers face when participating in and applying for conservation programs. Ernst, who grew up on a family farm in Southwest Iowa, is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

“You can’t make more dirt and farmers know that. They want to be good stewards of the land so that future generations also have the opportunity to farm,” Ernst said. “I constantly hear that regulatory burdens regarding conservation programs are challenging and time-consuming. So much so that it often prevents farmers from participating.”

Senator Ernst raised concerns with compulsory programs, stating conservation programs must remain voluntary, incentive-based, and flexible, reminding the panel that one size does not fit all when it comes to agriculture. She also reiterated the importance of using taxpayer dollars appropriately and streamlining all funding to be more effective and efficient.