Winnebago County Addresses Secondary Road Issues

It happens predominantly in the spring, but the recent warm up into the low 40’s and high 30’s has been causing issues on Winnebago County secondary roads. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders believes that his department is working hard to resolve the issues.

County road employees are out on secondary roads gauging the situation to see what work needs to be done.

Resurfacing with rock would not do any good because if there is another snowfall requiring the plowing of the roads, the surface rock would be lost according to Supervisor Bill Jensvold.

Those who are facing issues with their secondary roads in Winnebago County are encouraged to contact the Secondary Road Department and report the problem.