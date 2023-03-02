State Veterans Trust Fund is Frozen Affecting Area Veterans

The Veteran Affairs Department in Winnebago County and in other counties are very busy and many are searching for various benefits that they may be entitled to. Mary Lou Kleveland is the director of the Winnebago County office, and she is seeing her share of work.

She works directly with several offices at both the regional and federal level. Sometimes it just takes a little persistence on her part.

Her office sees a number of veterans in the area and the list continues to grow. Kleveland takes a proactive approach in her role as an administrator.

Some area veterans are eligible for the states’ Veterans Trust Fund. That fund has been frozen, but Kleveland was able to work around it.

Kleveland was an advocate for the Home Base Iowa program which encourages businesses to hire veterans first. According to Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby, the program is attracting veterans to come live in the area.

While she works hard to get benefits to veterans, there is also the matter of their families. There are benefits that are available in these areas too.

The Veterans Affairs Office in Winnebago County is open Monday thru Friday from 8am to 4:30pm and can be reached by calling (641) 585-5736.