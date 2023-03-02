Garner Looks Towards Working with the IMMI

Garner has been working towards attracting more business and industry into the city. The hiring of Jim Collins as City Administrator was an effort to accomplish this. The city has voted to send Collins to the Iowa Municipal Management Institute (IMMI) from March 29th thru the 31st.

Mayor Tim Schmidt explained that this effort is a networking opportunity.

Collins looks to gather information and look for more in-roads into getting more business opportunities into the city.