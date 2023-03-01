Winnebago County External Audit Shows Decrease in Expenses

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and County Auditor Karla Weiss met with Elizabeth Thyer of Gardiner + Company P. C., an accounting firm who recently performed an external audit of the county. The accounting firm released their findings to the public on Tuesday. Thayer explained that the audit did not find any unusual issues.

Thayer pointed out that there are some new procedures which must be followed by the board.

The County’s revenues totaled $17,201,839 which is a 30.31% decrease from the prior year. Expenses for county operations totaled $13,837,852 which is a 10.68% decrease from the prior year. This leaves the county with a beginning balance for the current fiscal year.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of the State’s website at Audit Reports-Auditor of State.