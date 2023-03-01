Winnebago County Calls for Clean Up of Junked Yard

Officials with Winnebago County have been receiving complaints about junk collected together on land at 50294 Apple Avenue. According to Supervisor Bill Jensvold, the county gave the owner of the property, Roger Cruz, a waiver to get the site cleaned up. The waiver has since expired.

The complaints have continued which is now forcing the county to fine Cruz. Jensvold explained that the $50 a day fines retroactive to the expiration of the waiver are now a necessity.

Supervisor Terry Durby suggested that the county take appropriate steps as the county takes action on the issue.

The county has been asking Cruz to clean up his property for several months but has not seen any action.