Titonka Public Library to Present Overmeyer Book

The Titonka Public Library will feature a fascinating look at the influenza virus and past pandemics. Damien Struecker with the library highlighted the coming attraction to the library.

The book is an interesting perspective on the 19th century pandemic written by someone who has a unique perspective into the crisis.

His ties were local and yet he helped make a national impact from here in northern Iowa.

The presentation gives the participant a very unique view of the history behind the Spanish Flu, but it goes beyond that according to Strueker.

The presentation is Saturday, March 4th from 6pm to 7pm at the Titonka Public Library and is free and open to the public. More information can be found on the Titonka Library Facebook page.