Grassley Receives Autism Speaks’ 2022 Congressional Leadership Award

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) received the 2022 “Congressional Leadership Award” this week for his continuous support and advocacy on behalf of individuals with autism. Grassley led the bipartisan effort to reauthorize Kevin and Avonte’s Law with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). The bill assists communities in locating individuals with autism, Alzheimer’s and other conditions that cause them to wander from safety.

The award, given by Autism Speaks, a non-profit autism awareness organization, is reserved for individuals who have championed steadfast advocacy for individuals with autism and their families. Grassley has prioritized the safety and quality of life for individuals with autism by empowering communities and caregivers to provide adequate care. The award was presented to Grassley by Keith Wargo, the president and CEO of Autism Speaks. Also in attendance was Josh Cobbs, Autism Speaks’ Director of Employment Initiatives, and the Johnson Family from West Des Moines who have long worked to raise awareness for individuals with autism.