This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Lake Mills.

This year, Aiden Strensrud was one of the top combined rebounders and scorers in Class 2A. He scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He also grabbed one assist, three steals, and had two blocks. In the substate final against MFL MarMac, Stensrud was one rebound away from another double-double.