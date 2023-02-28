Masingale Sentenced on Multiple Charges

David Masingale of Forest City pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – third offense,” a class D felony, and “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense“, a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Masingale was sentenced to an additional indeterminate term, not to exceed two years for count one; and an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years; sentences shall be served consecutively. Masingale was order to pay $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and an approved Drinking Driver’s Course.